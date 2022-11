Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











