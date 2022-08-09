Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan on Tuesday as "absolutely" worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.

"We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "They're not going to say who can go to Taiwan."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.