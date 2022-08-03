Pelosi says U.S. chip bill offers opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.

Reporting by Yi-Mou Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

