Pelosi says U.S. chip bill offers opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.
