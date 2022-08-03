1 minute read
Pelosi says U.S. will not abandon Taiwan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday that her visit to the island makes it unequivocally clear that the United States will not abandon Taiwan.
Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Pelosi told Tsai, adding that America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yi-Mou Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.