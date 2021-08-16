Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pentagon says U.S. and international forces working to clear Kabul airport

People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

He told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000.

Gunmen at the airport shot at U.S. forces and U.S. troops had shot dead two armed Afghans, Kirby said. He said there were preliminary indications that one U.S. service member had been wounded.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout. read more

Kirby said no flights were currently coming or going from the airport out of an abundance of caution and he did not know when they would resume, but U.S. forces had control of air traffic control at Kabul.

Several hundred people had been flown out of the airport so far and the pace of evacuation would depend on the security situation, the spokesman said.

"The U.S. military’s focus at the moment in on safety and security at the airport and resuming air operations," he said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Grant McCool

