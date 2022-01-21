Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Tokyo Dome, the home ground of the Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants which is being used as a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center, in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Friday it received special approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children aged 5-11.

The mRNA-type vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE has been the most commonly used in Japan for protection against the coronavirus so far.

Reporting by Rocky Swift

