Asia Pacific
Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208 -police
1 minute read
MANILA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The death toll in the Philippines after Typhoon Rai, the strongest storm to hit the country this year, slammed into central and southern provinces has risen to 208, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.
The number of casualties was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now.
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.