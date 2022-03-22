Philippine leader's party endorses presidential bid of Marcos Jr -media

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA), at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The political party of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed Ferdinand Marcos Jr's presidential bid, the Manila Standard reported on Tuesday, citing a resolution.

Officials of the ruling PDP-LABAN party did not respond to requests to confirm the news report, but said an announcement would be made at a news conference at 0200 GMT.

Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is leading in opinion polls by a wide margin ahead of the May 9 presidential election.

Marcos Jr's running mate is Sara Duterte-Carpio, the Philippine president's daughter, who earlier this month was endorsed by the ruling party as its vice-presidential bet.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

