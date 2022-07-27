1 minute read
Philippine president orders rescue, relief operations in quake-hit province
MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to the earthquake-affected province of Abra, his press secretary said on Wednesday.
Marcos will also fly to Abra, the epicentre of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a news conference. read more
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies
