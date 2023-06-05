Philippine president reappoints former defence minister, chooses health chief

Philippines' President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. arrives at the ASEAN Summit held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

MANILA, June 5 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed Gilberto Teodoro as defence minister, the presidential palace said in a statement on Monday.

Teodoro is a former lawmaker in the lower chamber of congress and also served as defence minister under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. His reappointment comes at a time of increasing tensions in the South China Sea.

Teodoro replaces Carlito Galvez, a former military chief who has held the defence portfolio in an acting capacity since January.

Marcos also appointed Teodoro Herbosa, a medical advisor to the government's COVID-19 task force, as his first health minister.

