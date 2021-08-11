Philippines approves emergency use of Hayat-Vax vaccines

Motorists queue at a checkpoint on the first day of a two-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it has approved the emergency use of the Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Hayat-Vax vaccine, donated by the UAE, is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine from China, and will be administered to people aged 18 and above, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told Reuters.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

