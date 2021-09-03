Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

MANILA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the emergency use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 doses for children ages 12 to 17, the agency's chief said.

"With the Delta variant affecting a lot of children, the experts saw that the benefit of using the vaccine outweigh the risks," FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.