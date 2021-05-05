Skip to main content

Asia PacificPhilippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Philippines' food and drug agency approved on Wednesday the emergency use of U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in the Southeast Asian nation.

The known and potential benefits of Moderna outweighed the known and potential risks, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during an online forum, adding it would be administered to individuals aged 18 and above.

The Philippines expects this month the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine, the seventh to be approved for emergency use in the country. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · May 4, 2021 · 6:38 AM UTCAnalysis: Diplomatic dance or standoff? N.Korea and U.S. tread cautious line

While North Korea's barrage of complaints about U.S. President Joe Biden's policies over the weekend might appear to be ratcheting up tensions, some signs suggest Pyongyang hasn't ruled out diplomacy with the new team in Washington.

Asia PacificTaliban launches major Afghan offensive after deadline for U.S. pullout
Asia PacificAustralia opens new Pacific embassies as Chinese influence grows
Asia PacificJapanese journalist charged in Myanmar for spreading false news
Asia PacificHong Kong leader flags 'fake news' laws as worries over media freedom grow