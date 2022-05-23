Philippines' Balisacan to join Marcos cabinet as economic planning minister

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Arsenio Balisacan, the chief of the Philippines' anti-trust agency, said on Monday he had decided to accept an offer to be economic planning minister in the cabinet of incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Balisacan is the first candidate to confirm they would join Marcos's economic team.

"I will join the new cabinet, mindful of the immense work needed to accelerate economic recovery and post-recovery development," Balisacan said in a statement.

