Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Philippines bars entry of travellers from Indonesia over Delta variant

1 minute read

Passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) queue at the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, July 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines will ban travellers coming from Indonesia to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The ban will apply to everyone coming from Indonesia or those with recent travel history to the country and will be imposed from July 16 to 31, Harry Roque said in a statement.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:23 AM UTCU.S. calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Asia PacificThailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Asia PacificS.Korea extends COVID curbs far and wide as new cases spike to record
Asia PacificTaliban claim control of key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
Asia PacificPakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese -sources

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed after a blast sent a bus plunging into a ravine in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.