Philippines and China ties to strengthen under Marcos -Chinese ambassador

Ferdinand Marcos Jr prepares to speak to foreign correspondents after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines and China's bilateral relations will become stronger under incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Beijing's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.

China is looking forward to working with the next Philippine government to upgrade cooperation, Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

