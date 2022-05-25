Philippines Congress proclaims Marcos as next president

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, attends a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, May 25 (Reuters) - Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday declared Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a late dictator, would be the country's next president after confirming his victory in the May 9 election.

Marcos will be sworn into office on June 30, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte, for a single, six-year term.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.