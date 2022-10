[1/2] Flood waters surround a building following a heavy storm in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Philippines October 28, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Alizain A. Tahir/via REUTERS















MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.

There were also 33 injured and 14 missing persons, disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Chris Reese











