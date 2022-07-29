1 minute read
Philippines detects first case of monkeypox
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, detected in a citizen who returned from abroad earlier this month, a health ministry official said on Friday.
The patient was now in isolation, said Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.