Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant

Corazon Abaya receives her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a house to house vaccination, in Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo/File Photo

  • 11 out 16 Delta variant cases locally acquired -health ministry
  • Five returning from overseas also test positive for Delta
  • One patient dies in the capital region
  • Delta's spread main factor behind case surge in Southeast Asia

MANILA, July 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally transmitted cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday, with one person dying from the disease.

Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases found to have contracted the Delta variant, 11 were tagged as locally acquired cases, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

One person had died after being rushed to a hospital in the capital Manila on June 28, Vergeire said.

Five of those who tested positive were Filipinos returning from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

Philippine authorities have been scrambling to try and stop the variant from spreading in the community after it has triggered an upsurge in infections across the region.

The variant, first detected in India, has been blamed as the key factor for thespike in cases in neigbouring countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

