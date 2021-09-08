Asia Pacific
Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination
MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he has accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.
Duterte is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term as president. His longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the May 2022 polls.
