Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he has accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.

Duterte is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term as president. His longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the May 2022 polls.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

