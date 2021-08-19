Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region

An aerial view shows minimal traffic in a main thoroughfare in Quezon City, during a two-week lockdown following a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Metro Manila, Philippines August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal

MANILA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital region from Aug. 21 to 31, his spokesperson said.

The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities with more than 13 million people, will be placed under the second strictest level of coronavirus restrictions, after being on tight lockdown since Aug. 6, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Looser restrictions allow higher operating capacity in some businesses, but indoor and al fresco dining services and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.