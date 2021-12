President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival, from a visit in Israel and Jordan at Davao International airport in Davao City in southern Philippines, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr./File Photo

MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for a senate seat, the election commission's spokesperson said.

Duterte's term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

