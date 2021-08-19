Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Philippines earmarks $899 mln for COVID-19 booster shots

1 minute read

MANILA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines is allotting 45.3 billion pesos ($899 million) for COVID-19 booster shots under its 2022 budget, an official said, even as health authorities have yet to conclude there is a need for a third dose.

"We have a budget entry for a booster shot for all Filipinos," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference.

It is unclear how many doses of vaccine the budget can cover, but the Philippines has approved the emergency use of eight brands, including those of Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O), which the United States will start offering as boosters in September.

In recent weeks, Israel, France and Germany have decided to offer booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems. read more

The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, has fully vaccinated nearly 13 million people, or 11.7% of the total population of 110 million.

($1 = 50.47 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:10 AM UTC

Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to win premiership race

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob looked set to form the next government after gaining a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week, media and lawmakers said on Thursday.

Asia Pacific
Delta outbreak exposes New Zealand's low vaccination rates
Asia Pacific
Japan warns of 'serious' impact after S.Korean forced labour verdict
Asia Pacific
Stocks slide, dollar climbs as taper and virus fears combine
Asia Pacific
EU's Borrell brands Afghanistan events 'a catastrophe and a nightmare'