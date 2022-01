Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital region until end-Jan

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as protection against the coronarivus disease (COVID-19) holds an umbrella as she carries medical supplies, at Sta. Ana Hospital, in Manila, Philippines, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines' coronavirus task force will extend coronavirus curbs in the capital region and other provinces until the end of January, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

The Southeast Asian nation is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, disrupting business operations and government services.

