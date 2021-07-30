Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Philippines fully restores U.S. troops pact it had threatened to scrap

MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines has fully restored a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

The announcement, which was made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marks a reversal after President Rodrigo Duterte had told Washington last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) signed in 1998.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies

