Philippines fully restores U.S. troops pact it had threatened to scrap
MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines has fully restored a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.
The announcement, which was made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marks a reversal after President Rodrigo Duterte had told Washington last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) signed in 1998.
