Philippines logs record 33,169 daily COVID-19 infections

Filipinos queue for a booster dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine amid rising infections, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 33,169 new coronavirus cases, marking the third straight day of record-high infections.

In a bulletin, it said total cases had reached almost three million, while deaths were at 52,293, after confirming 145 more fatalities on Monday. The rising number of infections risked overwhelming the healthcare system, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosiario Vergeire told ANC news channel, calling on symptomatic people to immediately isolate and get tested.

