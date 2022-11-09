Philippines' Marcos to address Myanmar situation at ASEAN summit















MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday the situation in Myanmar will be among several issues that will be addressed at the ASEAN summit.

"We will also address regional issues such as the pandemic and the situation in Myanmar, developments in the South China Sea and the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine among other important matters," Marcos said in a speech ahead of his departure for Cambodia where the summit is being hosted.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales











