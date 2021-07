July 4 (Reuters) - A Philippines troop plane crash on Sunday was not thought to have been caused by an attack, but the focus now was on rescuing survivors and not investigating the cause, army spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said.

The plane crashed in an area where troops have long been fighting Islamist militants.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.