Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting

MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine police on Sunday reported two people dead and at least two more wounded in a shooting incident at a university graduation rites in the capital.

The suspect is already in police custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told CNN Philippines television channel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.