Philippines' poll body dismisses disqualification case against Marcos Jr

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/

MANILA, April 20 (Reuters) - Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was allowed to continue his presidential run after the nation's poll body on Wednesday dismissed a disqualification petition against the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator.

The Commission on Elections ruled that a disqualification case based on Marcos Jr.'s failure to file income tax returns lacked merit. Several complaints earlier dismissed by poll body are now under appeal.

Marcos Jr. has held a persistent lead in election surveys ahead of the May 9 poll.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

