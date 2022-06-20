1 minute read
Philippines' President-elect Marcos says he will head agriculture ministry
MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - Philippines' President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday he will head the Department of Agriculture himself to address severe problems faced by the sector.
Marcos, in a news conference, said increasing agricultural production and counteracting increases in prices of commodities would be among his priorities.
