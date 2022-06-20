Philippines' President-elect Marcos says he will head agriculture ministry

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - Philippines' President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday he will head the Department of Agriculture himself to address severe problems faced by the sector.

Marcos, in a news conference, said increasing agricultural production and counteracting increases in prices of commodities would be among his priorities.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

