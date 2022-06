Philippines President Marcos says food sufficiency urgent issue

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is photographed during a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, June 30 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said on Thursday ensuring food sufficiency for a country battling soaring inflation will be among his top priorities as he began his six-year term.

"The role of agriculture cries for the urgent attention that its neglect and misdirection now demands," Marcos, who has appointed himself as agriculture minister, said after taking the oath as president on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.