Philippines records more than one million coronavirus cases

The Philippines announced on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases it had recorded had exceeded one million as it continued to record thousands of new infections in the capital region, the epicentre of its latest outbreak.

The health ministry said it recorded 8,929 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to more than one million, while fatalities increased to 16,853 after it recorded 70 new deaths.

The Philippines has the second highest number of cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

