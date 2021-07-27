Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Philippines records six week high in daily COVID-19 cases

Filipinos use their smartphones while queueing for free vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded 7,186 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in more than six weeks, and an additional 72 deaths, the Southeast Asian country's health ministry reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday of stricter virus curbs if the current outbreak worsens. According to one research group, daily cases could hit 8-10,000 infections a day without stronger countermeasures to contain the more contagious Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by James Pearson

