Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

Patients are watched over by relatives and hospital aides inside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute, which has declared overcapacity amid rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Sunday 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths, the biggest single-day spike in the country's death toll since April 9.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Southeast Asian country had risen to 1.66 million, while the death toll had climbed to 29,122.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes

