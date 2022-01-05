Asia Pacific
Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months
1 minute read
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, the country's highest daily spike since Oct. 10.
That brought the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases to date to 2.87 million, with its death toll climbing by 58 to 51,662, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies
