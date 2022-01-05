Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months

A woman wearing a face mask as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits to ride a bus going to provinces, a day before the New Year's Eve, at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, the country's highest daily spike since Oct. 10.

That brought the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases to date to 2.87 million, with its death toll climbing by 58 to 51,662, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

