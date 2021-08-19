Philippines reports second largest daily COVID-19 infections

A health worker vaccinates a foodpanda delivery rider with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in a shopping mall's parking lot turned into a drive-thru vaccination site, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 14,895 new coronavirus cases, the second highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases were 1.79 million, while deaths have reached 30,881, after 258 fatalities were recorded on Thursday. Active cases rose to a near four-month high at 111,720.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.