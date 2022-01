Health workers in hazmat suits walk outside the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales

