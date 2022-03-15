Philippines sees Ukraine conflict having 'temporary' impact on economy

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Philippine economy is expected to be temporary, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua told a media briefing on Tuesday.

"We have a very strong potential to grow in the domestic front. Unfortunately we are facing global headwinds...but we have a very strong domestic economy that can withstand that," he said.

