Asia Pacific
Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic Omicron detection
MANILA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
"In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases," Karlo Nograles said.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Alison Williams
