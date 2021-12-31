Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic Omicron detection

A man wearing a face mask as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past a mural dedicated to frontline workers, in Manila, Philippines, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

"In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases," Karlo Nograles said.

