Asia Pacific

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC probe of 'war on drugs' - spokesperson

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not cooperate with a formal investigation launched by the International Criminal Court into possible crimes against humanity committed in President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs", a presidential legal spokesperson said.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo also told DZBB radio station on Thursday that ICC investigators would not be permitted to enter the country to conduct the probe that was approved a day earlier. read more

