Pilot dies in MiG-29 fighter jet crash in southern Russia -RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Russian pilot has died on Wednesday following a crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, RIA news agency reported citing the defence ministry.

It said the jet was on a routine mission when it crashed on the Ashuluk training ground. The reason behind the incident is being investigated, it said.

It is the second deadly incident in as many days involving Russian military aircraft. A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

