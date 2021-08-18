Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Pilot dies in MiG-29 fighter jet crash in southern Russia -RIA

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Russian pilot has died on Wednesday following a crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, RIA news agency reported citing the defence ministry.

It said the jet was on a routine mission when it crashed on the Ashuluk training ground. The reason behind the incident is being investigated, it said.

It is the second deadly incident in as many days involving Russian military aircraft. A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:36 AM UTC

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Asia Pacific
Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask in public
Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Three killed as Afghan protests test Taliban's promise of peaceful rule
Asia Pacific
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group