Plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Abu Dhabi -minister

French army members board a French Air Force Airbus A400M ATLAS ahead of an operation to evacuate several dozen French citizens from Afghanistan, as Western nations scramble to repatriate their citizens after the Taliban took control of Kabul, at Bricy Air Base, Orleans, France, August 16, 2021. Etat-major des Armees/Handout via REUTERS

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The first French military plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan landed overnight in Abu Dhabi, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, adding that France was working on running further flights out of Afghanistan.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital. read more

