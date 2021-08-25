Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Plane with 240 evacuated Afghan nationals lands in Budapest - MTI

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A plane carrying 240 evacuated Afghan nationals including 126 children landed in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Wednesday, the state news agency MTI reported, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry.

MTI said a convoy carrying the evacuees had left Budapest's international airport to an immigration facility on the Serbian border where they will be placed in quarantine and go through immigration checks.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

