Planes carrying Afghan soldiers land in Tajikistan - report

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Several military airplanes carrying over 100 Afghan soldiers in total have landed at the airport in the Tajik city of Bokhtar, the Tajik foreign affairs ministry was quoted as saying on Monday.

The Tajik authorities allowed the aircraft to enter the country's airspace and land after receiving a distress signal from them, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson

