Asia Pacific

Poland gets 50 people out of Afghanistan, offers to bring out more

2 minute read

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Poland has evacuated around 50 people from Afghanistan, a deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, part of an international effort to get diplomats and other civilians out of the country after Taliban insurgents seized the capital.

Poland said on Tuesday it had around 100 people on an evacuation list. It has pledged offer places on its planes to other people trying to leave Afghanistan from Kabul airport, where chaotic scenes have caused problems for some evacuation efforts. read more

"About 50 people were evacuated from Afghanistan, they are now safe in the care of the Polish consulate in Uzbekistan," Marcin Przydacz told reporters. "A civilian plane is waiting for them that will soon transport them to Poland."

Przydacz said that one Polish citizen was among those evacuated, while the others were people who had worked with the Polish military and diplomatic missions.

Poland is sending more planes to help evacuate people, he said.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

