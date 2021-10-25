Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp (030200.KS) on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour.

In DDoS attacks, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT official told Reuters.

Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known.

