Factbox: Policies of Australia's political parties at a glance

Voters cast their ballots ahead of the national election at an Australian Electoral Commission early voting centre, in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, May 17, 2022.

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's political parties are in the final stages of campaigning ahead of a general election on Saturday.

Polls indicate a close result, with the opposition Labor party slightly ahead of the ruling conservative Liberal-National coalition. read more

Below are comparisons of key policies taken mainly from campaign programmes and pre-election announcements.

HOUSING

Liberal-National coalition

* Allow first-home buyers to withdraw up to 40% of their superannuation balance, up to a maximum of A$50,000 ($35,000), for a mortgage deposit. They must return the amount withdrawn, plus or minus any capital gain or loss, when they sell the property.

Labor

* Equity contribution of up to 40% of the cost of a new home, and 30% for an existing home. Qualification based on income and caps on property value based on location. Homeowners can buy out government contribution over time.

FEDERAL INTEGRITY COMMISSION

Liberal-National coalition

* Promised a federal integrity body at 2019 election, drafted but did not introduce legislation to parliament.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he won't revisit the plan because it was rejected, dismisses existing state integrity bodies as "kangaroo courts" designed to shame.

Labor

* Committed to setting up an independent National Anti-Corruption Commission by the end of 2022.

* Would have powers to investigate allegations of corruption at all levels by federal employees and agencies; would ultimately make recommendations to law enforcement bodies rather than findings of criminal liability.

FOREIGN POLICY/CHINA

Liberal-National coalition

* Says it will stand up for Australia in relationship with China; seeks to diversify trade flows.

* Acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS security partnership with U.S. and Britain.

* Work with "like-minded partners" in region through Quad (U.S, Japan, India), ASEAN and Pacific family.

Labor

* Alliance with United States, regional partnerships and multilateral groups (including support for AUKUS, Quad) are the three pillars of foreign policy. Increased climate change focus.

* Consistency with current China policy.

* Enhanced diplomacy in Pacific islands region to include leadership on climate change, soft power outreach using national broadcaster, as well as defence and security cooperation.

WOMEN'S SAFETY AND RIGHTS

Liberal-National coalition

* A$2.5 billion in funding over the first five years of the next national plan to end violence against women and children.

* Enhance paid parental leave, to continue to drive down the gender pay gap and drive up women's workforce participation.

Labor

* A$1.6 billion to build 4,000 new homes mostly for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

* Legislate 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave; establish a new family, domestic and sexual violence commissioner.

INDIGENOUS RECOGNITION

Liberal-National coalition

* Plans to establish grassroot support for indigenous representation in parliament through legislation, does not plan a referendum to constitutionally enshrine an indigenous voice to parliament.

* Committed A$1 billion in targeted investment this year as part of 'Closing the Gap' plans.

Labor

* Committed to implement the Uluru Statement in full, including holding a referendum to constitutionally enshrine an Indigenous 'Voice to Parliament' in the first term.

* Plans to improve housing in remote Indigenous communities, and to invest in First Nations management of land and waters .

($1 = 1.4292 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Australian Bureau; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

