Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Polio vaccination campaign to begin in Afghanistan

2 minute read

KABUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Health workers in Afghanistan will begin a house-to-house polio vaccination drive next month after the new Taliban government agreed to support the campaign, the World Health Organization and the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Monday.

Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan are the last countries in the world with endemic polio, an incurable and highly infectious disease transmitted through sewage that can cause crippling paralysis in young children.

Polio has been virtually eliminated globally through a decades-long inoculation drive. But insecurity, inaccessible terrain, mass displacement and suspicion of outside interference have hampered mass vaccination in Afghanistan and some areas of Pakistan.

The campaign due to start on Nov. 8 will be the first in more than three years aimed at all children in Afghanistan, including more than 3 million in remote and previously inaccessible areas.

"This decision will allow us to make a giant stride in the efforts to eradicate polio," Hervé Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"To eliminate polio completely, every child in every household across Afghanistan must be vaccinated, and with our partners, this is what we are setting out to do," he said.

A second campaign, due to begin in coordination with a campaign in Pakistan in December, has also been agreed.

According to figures compiled before the collapse of the Western-backed government in August, there was one reported case of the one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Afghanistan in 2021, compared with 56 in 2020.

However until the disease is eliminated completely, it remains a threat to human health in all countries, especially those with vulnerable health systems because of the risk of importing the disease.

Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:12 AM UTC

Analysis: Echoing the opposition, Japan's Kishida woos voters with Abenomics critique

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to steal opposition thunder at this month's general election by mimicking their criticism of predecessor Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics", promising to shrink income gaps and bolster the middle class.

Asia Pacific
Some Sydney school students return as more COVID-19 curbs eased
Asia Pacific
India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump
Asia Pacific
Indonesia, Malaysia concerned over AUKUS nuclear subs plan
Asia Pacific
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant